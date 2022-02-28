Cryptocurrency Prices Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum dip marginally as Tether, Cardano inch upwards

Cardano was up 2.27 percent to Rs 69.29 and Avalanche fell 5.26 percent to Rs 5,880.01. Polkadotrose 0.22 percent to Rs 1,388.16 and Litecoin was down 0.91 percent to Rs 8,195.06 in the last 24 hours.
