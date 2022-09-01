On the other hand, Ether, the coin linked to the ethereum blockchain and the second largest cryptocurrency, declined more than 3% to $1,555. Meanwhile, dogecoin price today was also trading 3% lower …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Cryptocurrency prices today: Bitcoin hovers around $20k, ether, dogecoin fall while Polygon gains - September 1, 2022
- Markets: Bitcoin edges up; U.S. stocks, bonds post worst returns in 5 decades - August 31, 2022
- As Bitcoin Price Rally Breaks, What Can The Perpetual Futures Market Tell Us? - August 31, 2022