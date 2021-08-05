Market cap of the cryptocurrency climbed to $739.06 billion. Bitcoin has gained 35.11% since the beginning of this year …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- JPMorgan Pitching Bitcoin Fund to Wealthy Clients, CoinDesk Says - August 5, 2021
- Cryptocurrency prices today: Bitcoin recovers over 3%; Ethereum, Dogecoin, Stellar, XRP rise up to 8% - August 5, 2021
- Jamie Dimon Doesn’t Give A Sh*t About Bitcoin But JPMorgan Is Now Pitching An In-House Bitcoin Fund To Wealthy Clients - August 5, 2021