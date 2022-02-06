In the last 24 hours, Bitcoin has increased 0.25% to $41,566, while Ethereum is down by 0.19%. The second-largest crypto is trading at around $3,006. Solana is down by 0.64% and Cardano by 2.98%.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Cryptocurrency prices today: Bitcoin trade in green, Ethereum in red. Details inside - February 6, 2022
- Senator Ted Cruz bought up to $50,000 in bitcoin, according to a new financial disclosure - February 6, 2022
- What’s Next For Bitcoin? - February 6, 2022