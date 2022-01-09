Cryptocurrency Prices Today on January 9: Bitcoin rises marginally while Ethereum continues to fall
Posted by: Bitcoin News Editor
in Bitcoin News Wire
1 min ago
2022-01-08
Bitcoin rose 1.25 percent to trade at Rs 33,98,681 while Ethereum tumbled 0.86 percent to Rs 2,54,107.3. Memecoin SHIB declined 3.55 percent, while Dogecoin fell 1.54 percent to trade at Rs 12.33.
Read Full Story
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)