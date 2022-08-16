Cryptocurrency prices today plunge as Bitcoin falls below $25,000; ether, Shiba Inu dip over 6%
Posted by: Bitcoin News Editor
in Bitcoin News Wire
1 min ago
2022-08-16
On the other hand, Ether, the coin linked to the ethereum blockchain and the second largest cryptocurrency, plunged over 6% to $1,895. Ether surpassed $2,000 on Saturday for the first time since May …
Read Full Story
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)