Cryptocurrency prices today surge; Bitcoin above $38,000, Shiba Inu, Terra gain over 5%
Posted by: Bitcoin News Editor
in Bitcoin News Wire
1 min ago
2022-05-01
In cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin price today was trading above the $38,000 mark. The world’s largest and most popular cryptocurrency rose more than 2% to $38,612. The global crypto market’s value today …
Read Full Story
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)