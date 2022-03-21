Cryptocurrency refugees fleeing Ukraine find a haven in Bitcoin-friendly Portugal

Favourable tax treatment for digital assets and balmy weather had already made Portugal a cryptocurrency hub. Now for many fleeing Russia’s invasion, it’s a place to start over.
