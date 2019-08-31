A new digital currency based on global basket of goods could replace US dollar, says BoE governor “Apparently, dead men tell no tales, but they (perhaps) send bonded couriers. See John Dryden …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Cryptocurrency This Week: Self-Proclaimed Bitcoin Creator Craig Wright Is Wrong: US Court, And More - August 31, 2019
- Satoshi Nakaboto: ‘Bitcoin consolidates around $9500’ - August 31, 2019
- Bitcoin Price: 4 Key Similarities to Previous Bull Market Corrections - August 31, 2019