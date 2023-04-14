Ether rallied past $2,000 for the first time since August after a widely anticipated software upgrade to the most commercially important blockchain went according to plan, and as worries of initial rapid outflows proved unfounded.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Crypto’s Ethereum Blockchain Completes its Key Shanghai Software Upgrade - April 13, 2023
- Ether’s Post-Shanghai Rally Knocks Bitcoin Dominance From 21-Month High - April 13, 2023
- Warren Buffett calls Bitcoin a ‘gambling token’ - April 13, 2023