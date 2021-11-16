Most top coins including Bitcoin, Ether and Solana were in red as bearish sentiment deepened in the crypto market Tuesday. Meme cryptos also slid.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin, Ether Lose Ground as Twitter CFO Rules Out Crypto Investment, Dollar Index Hits 16-Month High - November 16, 2021
- Will Bitcoin hold $60K? Leverage shakeout ‘close to complete,’ data suggests - November 16, 2021
- Cryptos On Nov. 16: Bitcoin, Ether Slide As Bearish Sentiment Weighs On Market - November 16, 2021