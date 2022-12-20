Bitcoin staggered into 2022. It ends the year slumped in an alleyway, robbed of its cocktail of cheap money and leveraged bets, shunned by the establishment. The preeminent cryptocurrency has lost 60% …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Cryptoverse: Bidding adieu to 2022, the year that broke bitcoin by 60% - December 20, 2022
- The risks of Bitcoin trading - December 20, 2022
- Bitcoin Gains 2%, Stocks Drop as Bank of Japan Allows Benchmark Bond Yields to Rise - December 20, 2022