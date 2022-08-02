It’s been a good month for bitcoin – and we haven’t said that for a while. After months of freefall, it jumped more than 17% in July, its best performance since October. Ether rose 57%, its strongest …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Cryptoverse: Bitcoin beats the heat in a jumpin’ July - August 2, 2022
- ETH crosses Bitcoin in options market for first time in history - August 2, 2022
- Bitcoin, Ethereum lose ground; Polkadot skids after near six-week run up - August 1, 2022