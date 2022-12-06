By Medha Singh and Lisa Pauline Mattackal (Reuters) – “I’m nearly bankrupt,” says Jad Fawaz, a crypto trader in Abu Dhabi. “I’m laughing because there’s no point in exerting more depression and more frustration about it.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Cryptoverse: Forget crypto winter, this is a bitcoin ‘bloodbath’ - December 6, 2022
- Crypto prices today: Bitcoin sheds 1.99%, Axie Infinity soars by 20.74% - December 6, 2022
- Bitcoin’s bearish futures are signalling a slowdown into 2023 - December 6, 2022