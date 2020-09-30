Ethereum’s cumulative transaction fees in 2020 are now over $350 million and more than double the aggregated total of Bitcoin’s network fees.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Cumulative Ethereum Transaction Fees in 2020 Supersede Bitcoin’s by a Long Shot - September 30, 2020
- Devere Group CEO Predicts Bitcoin Can Replace Gold as Top Safe-Haven Within a Generation - September 30, 2020
- Bitcoin price in flux: Bulls target $11.5K, bears desire drop to $9.8K - September 30, 2020