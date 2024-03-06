The U.S. dollar was largely steady on Wednesday, as traders avoided making big bets ahead of congressional testimony from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, as well as a European Central Bank rate …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Currency market calm before Powell speech, bitcoin picks up again - March 6, 2024
- Crypto Funding Rates Reset After Bitcoin’s Sharp Pullback From $69K - March 6, 2024
- Dollar steady ahead of Powell testimony, bitcoin takes breather - March 6, 2024