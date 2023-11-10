Custodia Bank has unveiled its bitcoin custody service for institutional entities in select states, marking a long-awaited milestone for the crypto-focused financial institution amid its years-long battle with federal regulators, the bank announced this week.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin mining revenue reaches yearly high amid growing ETF anticipation - November 10, 2023
- Custodia Bank launches bitcoin custody platform - November 10, 2023
- Bitcoin ETF Exuberance Drives Four-Week ‘Nothing for Sale’ Rally - November 10, 2023