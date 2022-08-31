D.C. Attorney General Sues Bitcoin Billionaire Michael Saylor for Alleged 15-Year Tax Fraud
2022-08-31
Michael Saylor, Bitcoin evangelist and chairman of publicly traded business intelligence firm MicroStrategy, is being sued by the D.C. attorney general over an alleged 15-year tax fraud scheme.
