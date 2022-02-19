Yes, not because a bitcoin is such a good investment, but because a lottery ticket is such a bad deal for the purchaser. The odds of winning a big lottery payout are just above zero. Back in 2005 …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Crypto Crash: Bitcoin Now Braced For A $100 Trillion Bombshell That Could Boost The Price Of Ethereum, BNB, Solana, Cardano And XRP - February 18, 2022
- D.G. Martin: Lottery or bitcoin? Both are a gamble - February 18, 2022
- Big Island residents who have Paypal and Bitcoin should avoid this scam - February 18, 2022