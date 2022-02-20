Yes, not because a bitcoin is such a good investment, but because a lottery ticket is such a bad deal for the purchaser. The odds of winning a big lottery payout are just above zero. Back in 2005 when …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Cryptocurrency Bitcoin Price: Why is Bitcoin going down? - February 20, 2022
- Can Bitcoin break out vs. tech stocks again? Nasdaq decoupling paints $100K target - February 20, 2022
- D.G. Martin: State lottery or bitcoin? How about neither - February 20, 2022