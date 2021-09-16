Ray Dalio, the billionaire founder of Bridgewater Associates, splashed cold water on Bitcoin Wednesday, and said if the cryptocurrency ever gets too big, regulators will “kill it.” …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Dalio says if Bitcoin gets too big regulators will kill it - September 15, 2021
- In addition to bitcoin, AMC will soon accept other cryptocurrencies for purchases - September 15, 2021
- AMC CEO says theaters will accept other cryptocurrencies along with Bitcoin- Tweet - September 15, 2021