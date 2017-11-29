I was asked recently to share my views on bitcoin, the virtual currency whose price—not value—recently crossed $10,000. I’ve tackled tough topics I needed to understand at least a little in my time: semiconductors, enterprise software, net neutrality.
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Data Sheet—Like Webvan and Pets.com, Bitcoin and Digital Currencies Have Potential Value - November 29, 2017
- Bitcoin breaks $11,000, less than 24 hours passing $10,000 for the first time - November 29, 2017
- Should I Sell My Bitcoin Now That It’s Above $10,000? - November 29, 2017