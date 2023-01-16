SkyBridge Capital is betting on a sustained turnaround in cryptocurrency markets in 2023, the firm’s founder Anthony Scaramucci said, while admitting this view was “overly bullish”.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Davos 2023: Scaramucci’s SkyBridge bets on $35k bitcoin, targets credit - January 16, 2023
- Crypto Market Crosses $1 Trillion For First Time In Months As Bitcoin Recovers From FTX-Driven Crash - January 16, 2023
- Does Bitcoin (BTC)’s price rally have legs? - January 16, 2023