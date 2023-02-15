DBS Group Holdings Ltd. reported an uptick in Bitcoin trading volume on its digital exchange last year amid a broader decline in cryptocurrency prices.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- DBS Exchange Says Bitcoin Trading Surges 80% Amid Crypto Winter - February 14, 2023
- DBS Says Bitcoin Trading up 80% in 2022 on DDex Exchange - February 14, 2023
- WEMIX listed on Mercado Bitcoin, the largest exchange in Brazil that supports trading in fiat currency - February 14, 2023