According to Bloomberg, officials with the U.S. Department of Justice’s Eastern District of New York and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission are examining transfers between Digital Currency …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- DCG Reportedly Faces Investigation by US Authorities; Bitcoin Eclipses $17K - January 9, 2023
- Crypto Tops Stocks, Gold in New Year Gain Shadowed by Skepticism - January 9, 2023
- BTC Price Analysis: Bitcoin price sees bulls taking baby steps toward $19,000 - January 9, 2023