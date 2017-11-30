Good Thursday morning. Bitcoin’s wild swing yesterday has renewed worries about a bigger drop. Matt Lauer’s firing from NBC News raises questions about the business cost of sexual misconduct. And even though big businesses stand to benefit from the …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin’s Price Swings Have Been Especially Crazy in the Last 24 Hours. Here’s Why - November 30, 2017
- DealBook Briefing: Bitcoin’s Price Swings Raise Fears of a Crash - November 30, 2017
- This Nobel Prize-Winning Economist Says Bitcoin Should be Banned - November 30, 2017