DealBook Briefing: South Korea Chills the Bitcoin Market

As of this morning, Bitcoin was down 4.5 percent, Ethereum was down 9 percent and Ripple was down 13 percent, according to CoinMarketCap. Thank the South Korean government, which may ban virtual currency trading in what has been the third-largest market.
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin IRA: Four Warnings For Consumers - January 11, 2018
- What Is ADA Worth? How Cardano Futures Compare To Bitcoin Futures - January 11, 2018
- Bitcoin Price Stays Heavy Amid Korean Regulatory Reports - January 11, 2018