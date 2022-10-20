Most people in El Salvador against buying of more Bitcoin by government, according to survey. 75% of people in El Salvador have not used Bitcoin as a means of payment since it became legal tender last …
Read Full Story
- ‘Dear, Government: No More Bitcoin!’ Crypto Was A Failure In This Nation, Survey Says - October 20, 2022
- Crypto Price Check: Bitcoin Flat; Aptos Has a Rocky Launch - October 20, 2022
- Bitcoin Undervalued by On-Chain Metric, Might Remain That Way: Technical Take - October 20, 2022
Discussion about this post