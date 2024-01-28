Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell are braced for more market turmoil that could play havoc with the bitcoin …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- ‘Deathly Afraid’—Fed’s Powell And Yellen Could Be About To Accidentally Trigger A Huge Bitcoin And Crypto Price Earthquake - January 28, 2024
- Is Bitcoin Becoming Less Popular Compared to Other Cryptocurrencies? - January 28, 2024
- Hedge funds cash in on Grayscale bitcoin ETF conversion, sources say - January 28, 2024