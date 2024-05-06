A crypto whale that held hundreds of Bitcoin for over 10 years has just reactivated the account, earning both praise and confusion among other digital asset holders on X as the whale activity happened …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Price Prediction: The Bitcoin Network Passes 1 Billion Transactions As Investors Turn To This Innovative Learn To Earn Crypto For 10x Gains - May 6, 2024
- Decade-Long Dormant Whale Wallet Awakens As Bitcoin Surges To $64K - May 6, 2024
- Back to extreme greed past $65K? 5 things to know in Bitcoin this week - May 6, 2024