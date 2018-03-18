Back in October, I wrote that Bitcoin was behaving like a Giffen Good – basically the higher the price, the more demand there was. Currently, Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are experiencing a decline in price from the highs, accompanied by dwindling …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin price struggles to recover then again dips below $8,000 - March 18, 2018
- Bitcoin Is On A Path To Test $6,000 February Low - March 18, 2018
- Declining Interest In Bitcoin Will Propel It Lower - March 18, 2018