“Bitcoin is now a major asset class with a market value exceeding $1 trillion,” the company wrote. “DeFi Technologies believes it has unique characteristics as a scarce and finite asset, making it a …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- DeFi Technologies Adopts Bitcoin As Treasury Reserve Asset, Buys 110 BTC - June 10, 2024
- Cryptocurrency Market News: Why Bitcoin Remains Under $70K Despite Big ETF Flows - June 10, 2024
- News Explorer — Crypto Firm DeFi Technologies Adopts Bitcoin As Its Primary Treasury Reserve Asset - June 10, 2024