Several or the world’s largest crypto currency firms have reportedly organized a political spending war chest of over $160 million that they plan to deploy this year in support of candidates who
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Dems mocked crypto, now a $160M bitcoin war chest could ruin their November: ‘Our Founding Fathers would have been bitcoiners’ - June 26, 2024
- Analysts warn of potential Bitcoin selling pressure from hedge funds - June 26, 2024
- Bitcoin price must end June above $56.5K to defend uptrend — Analysis - June 26, 2024