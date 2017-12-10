Deutsche Bank Economist Says a Bitcoin Crash Would Endanger Global Markets

An economist at Deutsche Bank thinks a crash in the price of bitcoin will be among the top risks to broader markets in 2018. Torsten Slok, Deutsche’s Bank’s Chief International Economist, recently sent clients a list of 30 market risks which could …
