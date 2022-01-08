A financial institution with over $10 billion in assets under management is confident that cryptocurrencies will thrive in the long term despite weeks of volatility in the markets.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- DeVere Group CEO Brands Crypto Market Correction a Knee-Jerk Sell-Off, Predicts Bitcoin Will ‘Robustly Rebound’ - January 8, 2022
- Crypto Analyst Who Called Previous Bear Market Says Bitcoin Has Violated Its Parabolic Advance - January 8, 2022
- ‘Looking Ugly’: Crypto Prices Tumble Again After $300 Billion Sell-Off—How Low Can Bitcoin Go? - January 8, 2022