Summary: The Bitcoin futures market has significantly predicted a positive outlook for the cryptocurrency industry. Despite some price fluctuations, Bitcoin has managed to stay above $26,000. Moreover …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Digital-Century Broker Reveals Bitcoin futures market predicts positive outlook for cryptocurrency - October 4, 2023
- Poor Week for Ether Prompts Research Firm to Reverse Outlook, Advise Favoring Bitcoin Instead - October 4, 2023
- BitPlus Capital Broker Reports Positive Outlook for Bitcoin (BTC) Traders Amid Market Decline - October 4, 2023