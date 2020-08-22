The former governor of the Reserve Bank of India, Raghuram Rajan, has said bitcoin and Facebook’s libra cryptocurrency may eventually be “in competition” with central bank digital …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Digital Dollar Could ‘Compete’ With Bitcoin - August 22, 2020
- Bitcoin and Economic Uncertainty: Patience Is the Name of the Game - August 22, 2020
- Market Wrap: Bitcoin Dips to $11.6K, ETH Options Predict Price Below $400 by End of Year - August 21, 2020