U.S.-China trade war escalates, China is stepping up national crypto development, anonymous PBoC source says crypto “brings both risks and opportunities.” Six years after beginning to research …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Digital Yuan: Weapon in US Trade War or Attempt to Manipulate Bitcoin? - August 10, 2019
- Blockstream makes its Bitcoin mining operations public - August 10, 2019
- Bitcoin Magazine’s Week in Review: Security Takes Center Stage - August 10, 2019