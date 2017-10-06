Dimon Called Bitcoin a Fraud but JPMorgan Is Citing Prices

JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s chief executive famously panned bitcoin. His bank’s clients apparently aren’t ready to dismiss it as a “fraud.” The Wall Street firm’s widely followed morning markets note highlights the spot price for the cryptocurrency.
