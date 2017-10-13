The “Power Lunch” crew discusses JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon’s latest comments on bitcoin.
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Dimon on bitcoin: If you’re stupid enough to buy it, you’ll pay the price one day - October 13, 2017
- BlackRock CEO Larry Fink: Bitcoin an index for money laundering - October 13, 2017
- Here’s Another Reason Why Bitcoin Could Soon Hit $6,000 - October 13, 2017