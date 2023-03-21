Bitcoin (BTC) has rallied stupendously this week, up 38% since March 11. It has outperformed basically every altcoin, including Ethereum. All of this has happened as various banks were self-immolating …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Does Bitcoin’s Rally Vindicate the ‘Inflation Hedge’ Thesis – or Is Risk Back on the Menu? - March 21, 2023
- Bitcoin Bros Can’t Stop Gloating About the Bank Crisis - March 21, 2023
- Magic Eden Launches Ordinals Marketplace for Bitcoin NFTs - March 21, 2023