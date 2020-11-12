Since the spread of Covid-19 in India, bitcoin has outperformed every other asset class, including gold, giving a return of nearly 160% since April.But can cryptocurrencies really be a substitute for …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Listed firm sells $14M of shares for 1 EH/s in Bitcoin mining power - November 12, 2020
- Does it make sense for Indians to buy bitcoin instead of gold this Diwali? - November 12, 2020
- 100 billion reasons Apple should get behind Bitcoin: Michael Saylor - November 12, 2020