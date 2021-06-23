After China’s crackdown on cryptocurrency mining saw major drops in Bitcoin value, Dogecoin became the latest casualty in the crash as its price plummeted on Monday and Tuesday – but the market is now …
Read Full Story
- Bitcoin price ‘very near bottom’ with $30K dip, says bullish institutional report - June 23, 2021
- Mideast Joins Bitcoin Craze With First Crypto Listing in Dubai - June 23, 2021
- Dogecoin: Are prices still down for crypto’s memecoin? Will Dogecoin, Bitcoin and Ethereum recover from crypto price crash? - June 23, 2021