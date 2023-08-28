Dogecoin DOGE/USD co-creator Billy Markus, famously known as Shibetoshi Nakamoto, on Sunday weighed in on the best time to invest in Bitcoin BTC/USD. What Happened: According to Markus, the ideal time …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Dogecoin Co-Creator Reveals Optimal Timing For Bitcoin Investment: ‘2009. The Second Best Time Was…’ - August 28, 2023
- Bitcoin Traders Remain Fearful of ‘Tail Risk’ Amid Renewed Price Lull: Observers - August 28, 2023
- Crypto Week Ahead: Bitcoin, Top Coins Continue To Wade Through Troubled Waters - August 28, 2023