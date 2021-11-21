“Dogecoin” is the most-googled cryptocurrency in more US states than “bitcoin” and “ether” combined right now, partly thanks to Elon Musk’s endorsement

Dogecoin is the most-googled crypto in 23 states, including Florida, Illinois and Michigan, according to financial advisor The Advisor Coach.
