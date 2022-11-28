The two-largest coins by market capitalization were subdued on Sunday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap inched down 0.1% to $835.1 billion. …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Dogecoin Shines As Bitcoin, Ethereum Muted — Chartist Says ‘Break Above’ This Level Presents ‘Great Long Opportunity’ For DOGE - November 27, 2022
- Bitcoin, ether, Solana, other crypto prices today plunge, while dogecoin surges 6% - November 27, 2022
- Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Binance Coin, Litecoin & Bitcoin — Asian Wrap 28 November - November 27, 2022