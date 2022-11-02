Bitcoin was largely flat, while Dogecoin and Ethereum registered gains on Tuesday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap remained mostly unchanged at $1 trillion at 9:01 p.m. EDT.
Read Full Story
- Bitcoin Vs Gold: What Returns Show And What Experts Say - November 1, 2022
- Dogecoin Sprints Higher, Even As Bitcoin, Ethereum Lag — But Metric Signals Party Could Be Over Soon For Meme Coin - November 1, 2022
- Bitcoin Doesn’t Need Kanye West, But Ye Needs Bitcoin - November 1, 2022
Discussion about this post