NSA whistleblower Edward Snowden is being sued by the Justice Department over the sale of his new memoir, “Permanent Record.” But Snowden’s potential loss could be Bitcoin’s gain. “[I]n …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Breakout Brewing - September 18, 2019
- DOJ lawsuit over tell-all book is “good for Bitcoin,” says Edward Snowden - September 18, 2019
- Craig Wright Asks for 30-Day Extension to Delay 500K Bitcoin Payout - September 18, 2019