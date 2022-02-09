The U.S. seized about $3.6 billion in Bitcoin stolen during a 2016 hack of the Bitfinex currency exchange — the largest financial seizure ever — and arrested two people, the Justice Department said.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Over $3.6B of bitcoin seized in DOJ’s biggest finance bust ever - February 9, 2022
- DOJ Seizes $3.6 Billion in Bitcoin Stolen in Bitfinex Hack - February 9, 2022
- JPMorgan Estimates Bitcoin’s ‘Fair Value’ at $38,000, 12% Below Current Price - February 8, 2022