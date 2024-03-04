The U.S. dollar drifted weaker on Monday, pressured by lower Treasury yields, as traders waited for more crucial economic data for fresh clues on the timing of Federal Reserve interest rate cuts.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Dollar eases as Fed clues awaited; bitcoin hits 2-year high - March 3, 2024
- CoinEx Releases 1st Brand Video: Interpreting the Bitcoin Halving and “Less Is More” Philosophy - March 3, 2024
- Cryptocurrency total market value crosses $2.5 trillion; Bitcoin price at its highest level since November 2021 - March 3, 2024